To a seemingly growing amount of people, Thanksgiving Day is not the highlight of the extended holiday weekend many of us are set to embark upon. It’s now the day after, or Black Friday, a day when consumers pursue steep discounts at mostly major retail outlets.
The hot pursuit of everything from computers to cookware will continue again in 2020, but the tribulations of this trying year makes another day more paramount in importance than ever.
Small Business Saturday comes at the end of the week, or on Nov. 28. First observed in 2010, it’s a nationwide promotion that encourages shoppers to support the smaller businesses which have long provided the backbone of the local economy.
These merchants have endured a particularly harsh blow over the past eight months. When Illinois joined the rest of the nation in enacting stay-at-home orders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, these stores were deemed non-essential and were forced to close while their larger corporate competitors stayed open.
Some of these retailers went weeks and even months without recording a single transaction, and they continue to face limitations as restrictions have been enacted again because the number of COVID cases has risen considerably this month.
Let’s face it, 2020 has been so tough on small business, that some owners are on the verge of closing as 2021 emerges. They badly need a sharp uptick in sales, and the holidays make such an increase possible.
So, set your sights on Small Business Saturday and spend your money with people who are also your neighbors and fellow community members. The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce fully supports the initiative. For more information, including details on where some attractive discounts are available, visit kankakeecountychamber.com.
