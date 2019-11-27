The event which has come to be known as the first Thanksgiving celebration did not include NFL games on television. Turkey wasn’t likely served, and sweet potatoes surely weren’t as they had not even been introduced in North America yet.
But one thing that was present was inclusion, as Pilgrims who had immigrated from England to Plymouth were joined by members of the Wampanoag Indian tribe for a three-day feast in the fall of 1621.
The Pilgrims had staged the feast to thank the Wampanoag for teaching them how to cultivate corn and catch fish the previous spring. The inability to fend for themselves had taken a toll on the Pilgrims, as their original number of 102 had been cut in half through the rigors of a brutal sea crossing followed by a torturous winter made worse by a lack of provisions.
Alas, the harmony didn’t last for long. A generation later, the Pilgrims and Wampanoag had become bitter enemies engaged in a devastating war. Friction between Native Americans and settlers from Europe only continued to intensify thereafter. The first Thanksgiving stands as one of the few examples of harmony between the groups.
The situation then somewhat resembles what we are experiencing now. The divisive atmosphere that prevails has put many of us at odds with those we once appreciated.
The separation is frequently centered on political beliefs. All too often, we base our opinion on someone’s take on the subject. You like the president? Well I hate you, even though we both swim in the same gene pool.
How about this? On this coming fourth Thursday in November and all other successive ones, embrace the inclusive nature of the original celebration. Gather in groups, put your differences aside and be thankful you have others to share your life with. Who knows? One day like this could lead to another and then another.
Happy Thanksgiving. May there be many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!