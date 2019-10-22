In one of those signs that the environmental movement is moving forward, you can now recycle, of all things — Legos.
The long popular toys are not being converted into something else. The goal is not to create a park bench out of old Legos. Rather, Legos will be donated to some youth group that needs them. The Legos that now litter your floor and all too frequently get stepped on will wind up in pediatric wards, after-school programs and Boys and Girls Clubs.
If you go to lego.com/replay, you will be able to print out a shipping label to send your old Legos to new homes.
You might not realize the universal appeal of Legos. Originally Danish, the Lego Company became the largest toy manufacturer in the world in 2015.
There have always been construction-type toys for kids. There might be nothing more American than Lincoln Logs, invented by a son of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
The beauty of all these toys was that the child had to make and execute their own plans. There were some rudimentary Lincoln Log blueprints, but mostly it was like coloring outside the lines.
Legos started that way, too. Then, they became more specialized. Today, there are all sorts of exotic sets. Build the Disney castle, the Millennium Falcon or a Lego pirate ship. Where pieces were once rectangular boxes, all sorts or shapes and colors are now needed. The problem, of course, is that once you lose a couple of the specialized curvy one-of-a-kind pieces, you no longer have a complete kit. Time to recycle the rest.
The Lego people, too, have capitalized on cross-marketing. You have Lego movies and Legoland play centers, which are in the midst of an appropriate “brick or treat” promotion.
Lego was ahead of the curve. We think they are ahead of the curve with this recycling idea, too. Toys your children have outgrown find the hands of another child. Not a bad idea, and one we hope others copy.
