In today’s robust economy, you keep hearing about situations where an employer has more jobs available than qualified people to fill them.
One of the factors in the dearth of candidates has been the inability by many to pass a drug test. Marijuana is the most common illicit drug used by Americans, and consequently the substance which is most often detected when the result of a test comes back flawed.
Now that Illinois will allow legal recreational marijuana use beginning Jan. 1, devoted pot smokers might be thinking that the prospect of a failed test will soon no longer be an obstacle to gaining employment. They need to think again.
As reported by Capitol News Illinois and published in the Daily Journal last weekend, the Illinois General Assembly has passed a bill strengthening the language which will allow employers to maintain zero-tolerance policies.
That means a firm can use its own discretion to prohibit marijuana use even though the state will allow it. While some companies will adjust and recognize the change in law, others will maintain the previous policy.
So, the wait will not necessarily be over for people who have chosen pot puffing over gainful employment. Jobs are relatively easy to get these days, but certain standards will always apply. If you really want or need to work, change your lifestyle.
