You might see it as a charming way to show support for high school seniors who will be deprived of a formal graduation ceremony this spring because of the coronavirus crisis.
But scammers and hackers view it differently. For these unscrupulous types, the trend offers a potential opportunity to hack your personal computer and siphon money from your bank account.
We’re talking about the popular practice of posting your senior class picture on Facebook for all to see. Countless Americans have done it in recent days, and it’s something the Better Business Bureau strongly advises against.
Last week, the BBB issued a public warning to be leery of the #Classof2020 Facebook challenge.
Beware, the BBB says, for scammers or hackers who could potentially use the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions, in an additional internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your full name, birth date or where you live.
This information can provide the details needed to obtain passwords and answers to security questions that put the hackers just a few keystrokes away from access to your bank and credit card accounts.
At the very least, you should visit bbb.org and review the tips provided for staying safe online.
But better yet, why not just write a simple message congratulating the Class of 2020 and wishing it future success? For safety’s sake, leave that senior class picture contained within the pages of a high school yearbook.
