During all the hoopla raised over “Chance the Snapper,’’ one obvious aspect of the story has largely been ignored.
How did a 5-foot long alligator get in Chicago’s Humboldt Park lagoon in the first place?
While not proven, it’s safe to assume a human being or beings placed the reptile there. While it made for big headlines and held entertainment value, it’s not something to be repeated in any way, form or manner.
Moving animal species from their natural habitat to an unnatural dwelling has had troubling ramifications in a number of instances. Here’s a few examples:
• In 1977, a children’s book about a pet racoon became widely popular in Japan, and shortly thereafter Japanese citizens sought pet racoons to be sent to the island nation where none could previously be found.
The practice was banned a short time later, but the damage was done. The raccoon population expanded and they are a nuisance to this day, as they rummage through trash, feast on crops and damage ancient temples with their sharp claws and abundant excrement.
• Burmese pythons are causing increasing problems in Florida, where they are threatening the state’s wetlands by killing off many of the animal species who traditionally have called the area home.
The problem has largely been traced to people who originally obtained the snakes, native to Southeast Asia, as pets. They are only 2 feet long when hatched, but soon grow to as long as 20 feet, with a weight of 200 pounds. Such size makes them undesirable pets, so the owners would dump them into the Everglades.
• Closer to home, there is the Asian carp crisis, which threatens Midwestern waterways.
The fish were imported to the United States four decades ago as a method to control nuisance algal blooms in wastewater treatment plants and aquaculture ponds, as well as for human food. But the carp escaped confinement and spread to the waters of the Mississippi River basin and other large rivers. They now disrupt the ecology and food web.
Now alligators would never survive a Midwestern winter, but that’s not the point. They should never be brought here in the first place unless headed for a zoo or aquarium. We’ve been told not to mess with Mother Nature. Take those words to heart.
