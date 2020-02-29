An odd date can be found at the top of today’s edition of the Daily Journal. It reads Feb. 29, and it’s a date that occurs only once every four years.
It’s Leap Day, a component of Leap Year. Why does our calendar require an extra day every fourth year? To make a long story short, it’s to ensure the planets line up correctly, and for that reason, it seems proper to tinker with time.
Time will be adjusted again next weekend, without any force of nature involved. Perhaps it’s time to reconsider that approach.
Get ready to “spring ahead’’ Sunday, March 8, when Daylight Saving Time returns and 2 a.m. will suddenly become 3 a.m. Even those who don’t imbibe could feel a bit groggy as they awake Sunday morning, and while the sun will linger longer in the late afternoon, it will be a dark morning when you awake the next day.
Legend tells us that Daylight Saving Time, followed by a return to standard time in the fall, aided an agrarian society which needed the extra sunlight in the height of the farm season to ensure a successful fall harvest.
But the modern world is considerably less agrarian, and advances in technology would seemingly make it easier for a modern day farmer to work around the rising and setting of the sun.
Arizona and Hawaii don’t even bother with the time change as both remain on standard time year round. Fine states both, and maybe it’s time for the remaining 48 to follow suit. We’re sure you’ll agree come Sunday morning.
