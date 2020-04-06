Amid the fast pace of fresh headlines created by the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, you might have missed this one all together.
Even if you didn’t, the significance of its message might not have registered. After all, how many of us are really familiar with the name Bill Withers?
But while his name might not necessarily be of the household variety, the songs Withers created have been heard time and again in American homes and beyond. And now more than ever, his work is proof that the music can live on even after its creator is gone.
Withers, who died last week at the age of 81, produced a string of hits in the 1970s, including “Ain’t No Sunshine’’ and “Use Me.’’ But his song that has displayed the most staying power is “Lean on Me,’’ ranked No. 208 overall on the Rolling Stone magazine list of the top 500 songs of all-time.
In current times, it has assumed an even more significant role. Just last week, Rolling Stone described “Lean on Me’’ as “a song for every crisis — especially this one.’’ The story goes on to describe how social media has been deluged with “Lean on Me” viral clips spanning from coast to coast and beyond to help comfort people during the COVID-19 outbreak.
In another story from last week, the Associated Press related how Withers’ death comes as the public has drawn inspiration from his music during the coronavirus pandemic, with health care workers, choirs, artists and more posting their own renditions on “Lean on Me” to help get through the difficult times.
Indeed, it can help you too as it reminds us how we all in this together and most of us are in a position to both give and receive help. Let us close with perhaps the most poignant verse from the tune:
”Lean on me when you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend I’ll help you carry on
For it won’t be long
‘Til I’m gonna need somebody to lean on.’’
