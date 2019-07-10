Sometimes, tradition just can’t be beat.
No matter the advances made in technology, sometimes, the old way still is the best way.
Whether it be how we listen to music, prepare a meal or spend time relaxing with family and friends, perhaps it is best to simply use the system we always have relied upon.
A Fourth of July fireworks show might be no different.
In an effort to save Kankakee taxpayers about $8,000, the Kankakee administration proposed a laser light show this July 4 rather than the traditional thundering and sky-filling fireworks show.
The majority of the 14-member Kankakee City Council agreed.
It would be fair to say the show was not an overwhelming success. Unlike a traditional fireworks show, it could not be viewed from a distance.
A one-year contract with Laser Encore will not be renewed.
Following Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s thoughts, the show fizzled rather than sizzled.
That assessment is not a criticism. Nothing ventured is nothing gained. A less-expensive alternative was sought, it was found, but it didn’t bring the desired result.
So it’s on to 2020. At Monday’s Budget Committee meeting, Wells-Armstrong pledged $500 for next year’s show. She hopes others will step forward to help keep this Kankakee holiday tradition alive.
The mayor also left some wiggle room. Perhaps the show doesn’t need to be on July 4. In 2020, the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday. Maybe a Friday night show could be held, or a Sunday night show to reduce costs.
Whatever the case might be, it should be explored. There are many who might question what benefit does a fireworks show brings to a region? Perhaps the answer is “not a lot.”
But it’s also a question regarding our quality of life. Communities which attract residents, visitors and development offer much. Those which don’t, get left behind.
Don’t think of the fireworks show as 15 or 20 minutes of noise. Think of it as an event. Think of it as a something to be proud of.
