More than one observer must be wondering if Adam Kinzinger has lost his mind. At the moment, some would discern he is committing political suicide through his strong condemnation of President Donald Trump.
But to coin an old adage, Kinzinger is crazy like a fox. The Republican congressman, who represents a good portion of this region in Washington, could be maneuvering for a run at higher office through his actions, and the hunch here is what he is doing will ultimately pay dividends.
There is no question Kinzinger has angered Trump allies before, as he has been one of just a few Republicans willing to criticize the president. But he really upped the ante on Thursday, when he joined some Democrats as the only GOP representative to urge Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
The call for ouster comes in response to the ugly scene where Trump supporters stormed the halls of Congress Wednesday as its elected members tallied the Electoral College votes to affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
The incident has clearly dealt a blow to Trump’s popularity, but the most ardent loyalists will hold firm, and won’t that hurt Kinzinger when he next tries to be elected?
That should come in 2022, when his House seat will again be up for grabs, as will the Illinois governor’s seat held by JB Pritzker and the U.S. Senate seat held by Tammy Duckworth. Kinzinger could pursue either of the three, and could pose serious competition to either the sitting governor or senator.
Voters tend to have short memories, and while they will be aware of his differences with Trump, they will also be aware he is a bedrock conservative, and also an Air Force pilot who remains active in military service. The latter two factors will win over most wary Republicans.
He could also garner support from independents and Democrats through his criticism of Trump, which would be crucial if he ran for statewide office.
It must be noted that Kinzinger has given no clear indication of his plans. But as he is a Kankakee native, people around here are anxious to see what comes next.
