For those who remember it like it happened just yesterday, here’s a surprising bit of information.
The vast majority of current high school seniors who will graduate next year were born in 2002. That means they weren’t even alive when the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks devastated the United States and changed the world as we know it forever.
That means they never felt the sting of loss of lives and innocence that so many of us experienced that day. That means they never experienced the show of resolve and resilience by the American people in the immediate aftermath.
“We will never forget’’ is a catchphrase that circulated widely after the attacks. But what about those who can’t remember it in the first place?
That’s where the rest of us come in. Long before history was shared through textbooks and films, it was shared through oral accounts. It’s time for us to revert to that method.
The 18th anniversary of 9/11 comes Wednesday. Take a moment in the next few days to seek out that impressionable young one in your life and share the rueful memories. Tell them exactly where you were when you learned of the attacks. Explain your immediate reaction, and how those feelings continued to form in the following days and weeks.
It will hold special meaning, because the message will come from someone they admire. The spoken word will carry more weight than the written word. Coincidentally, don’t be surprised if the recipient of the message seeks out more information through conventional means such as books once you are done speaking.
It’s true we must not forget 9/11. We can all play a role in ensuring that it doesn’t happen.
