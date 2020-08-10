While the adage “age is just a number’’ makes no such implication, it is generally perceived to mean older people can still perform feats mostly reserved for the younger generations.
But the phrase can cut both ways, and an example can be found at the Iroquois County Courthouse, where newly appointed Associate Judge Kara Bartucci will now perform the important tasks associated with the job.
She rises to the role at the relatively tender age of 35, and after just 10 years of law practice, including two in private practice and a combined eight in the state’s attorney’s offices of Kankakee and Iroquois counties. It could not be immediately determined if she is the state’s youngest judge, but she is certainly among them.
Some may take pause at the appointment, believing Bartucci is not yet experienced enough to sit on the bench. But those who think this way err in their assessment.
Over the last decade, she has handled a wide variety of cases, from foreclosures to family law and more. While working in the state’s attorney’s office, she handled felonies, misdemeanors, traffic, juvenile cases, misdemeanor bench trials, civil law complaints and ordinance violations.
To sum it up, she has ample, wide-ranging experience. Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine puts it this way:
“She is a great fit and has a great temperament. Some may have concerns due to her young age, but she has a lot of wisdom at a youthful age.”
We look forward to Bartucci applying that wisdom to ensure that justice is served in Iroquois County. Let us also make mention of a source of civic pride. Bartucci is a Watseka High School graduate who has returned home. It’s great to see our best and brightest take this path, and we encourage more of it.
