There is an expressway named for President John F. Kennedy in Chicago. In New York, you will find Kennedy International Airport.
Best we can tell, there is no Kennedy speedway or race track to be found, at least in the official sense. But the unofficial Kennedy speedway seems to be located right here in River City. It’s alternately known as Kennedy Drive or the stretch of U.S. Route 45/52 which leads north from Kankakee into Bradley and Bourbonnais.
Those who drive through there regularly understand the comparison to a NASCAR track. The posted speed limit is 35 mph, but those who obey the law often feel like they are standing still as other cars race by at 10, 20 even 30 mph above the limit.
Those who walk or bike along the path that was enhanced by the opening of the Riverfront Trail Bridge which crosses the Kankakee River at the Riverside Medical Center property also get a keen perspective. As they navigate the portion of the trail that runs alongside Kennedy Drive, their quest for leisure and recreation can be tempered by a sense of trepidation as vehicles speed by. The guardrail that separates the road from the path adds some sense of comfort, but you still can’t completely escape that ill at ease feeling.
Construction on the 4-mile stretch of road that runs through Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais is set to begin this week, and at least for awhile, this will force motorists to slow down.
Once the work is complete, motorists will hopefully maintain a slower pace. Establishing a stop light or sign there doesn’t seem feasible, and while law enforcement does patrol the stretch, it’s hard to maintain a 24-hour presence.
So it’s largely up to the drivers to reduce the rate of speed. Keep this in mind, and don’t become part of the pack mentality which seems to compel these lead foot leanings. If you have a need for speed, fulfill it elsewhere.
