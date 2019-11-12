We might be considered crazy, but there still are some of us who love to live in the Land of Lincoln and are proud to call Illinois home.
It’s these types who, no doubt, took umbrage to the news the state of Kentucky has purchased billboard space in Illinois that criticizes the business climate here and encourage firms to relocate to the more business-friendly Bluegrass State.
Kentucky is taking a page from the playbook already used by Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin and Florida in their overt efforts to court businesses from Illinois. These efforts have proven successful to some degree in each case.
Here’s the problem with the frustration it conjures among the pro-Illinois people. While the various campaigns can be considered offensive, they can’t be considered unfair.
Just last year, Forbes listed Illinois as 39th out of 50 when ranking the states with the best business climates. It’s worse by some other estimates. A survey of CEOs nationwide conducted one year earlier placed Illinois third worst overall.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is confident his long list of reform measures will balance the scales for Illinois. But numerous analysts are much less optimistic.
The bottom line is this: If we don’t want other states brazenly jumping our borders to whisk businesses away, along with the jobs they create and the tax revenues they generate, than we have to change the environment. Otherwise the number of outside raiders only will grow.
