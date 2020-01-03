Great fortunes provide great flexibility, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker has demonstrated.
Illinois has so many problems it seems rather silly for the people who are paid to think high-minded thoughts to search for more.
But because they have done so, it’s worth discussing.
Reform for Illinois, a good-government group in a state steeped in corruption, has suggested it’s a bad thing for the state Gov. J.B. Pritzker has used a teeny-tiny portion of his mind-blowing personal fortune to personally finance the renovation of state buildings and supplement the salaries of a handful of close aides.
Kent Redfield, professor emeritus at the University of Illinois-Springfield and another veteran watcher of state politics, expresses similar concerns.
“It’s my responsibility as a citizen to contribute to the funding of the political system, and there’s no free lunch. We can’t offshore the cost of government to a bunch of rich elected officials,” Redfield said.
Slow down there. It’s important to keep this issue in perspective. Illinois has an about $40 billion budget, and Pritzker has spent about $3 million of his personal fortune on state affairs. No one is offshoring “the cost of government” to Pritzker or anyone else.
Hyperbole aside, what seems to concern the Nervous Nellies is Pritzker is spending his personal money to achieve objectives that are important to him.
He, similar to predecessor Bruce Rauner, also is working for nothing. Both Rauner, a multi-millionaire, and Pritzker, a billionaire, declined a paycheck. Should that, too, be a source of concern? Not from our perspective.
This is a unique situation — individuals who have the kind of wealth Pritzker acquired through inheritance are few and far between.
Former Arkansas Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller, a scion of the Rockefeller family oil fortune, was among the first to use personal funds to make state government work better and smarter. But that was in the 1960s. How many others have there been since then?
Pritzker is using a small part of his fortune to do the same in Illinois.
Is that a problem? Perhaps it could be if Pritzker — or someone similar to him — had some malicious intent. That doesn’t appear to be the case. He’s been above-board about his spending of personal money and no doubt will continue to be.
The reformers’ real gripe stems from this incontrovertible fact — the rich are different, and it skews their perspective.
Former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, during his confirmation hearings, once said spending $100,000 to him was similar to spending $10 to Joe Sixpack. That’s a stupefying statement, but from Rockefeller’s point of view, it makes perfect sense.
So, too, it is with Pritzker.
Of greater concern than Pritzker’s use of personal funds to pay for state-related spending is the use of his fortune to win elections. He spent about $170 million on his gubernatorial election campaign. He recently deposited another $5 million into an account to spend on passing his proposal for a progressive income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
Spending that kind of money can blow away the opposition. But it’s not illegal. So, it will continue.
It’s the same with Pritzker’s personal spending on state projects. That’s not illegal either, and the public certainly doesn’t seem to mind. Given Illinois’ many other serious problems, why should it?
