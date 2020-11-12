Whether you are a paranormal purist or pessimist, it’s hard not to be fascinated by the now born again Roff House in Watseka.
A story written be Chris Breach and appearing on the front page of the Daily Journal related how the historic 152-year-old home has earned the coveted preservation award for restoration from the Landmarks Illinois Driehaus Foundation. The honor is just the latest chapter in the tale of the famous dwelling at 300 E. Sheridan St.
The most compelling chapter can be traced back to 1878, when what has been called “America’s first documented case of spiritual possession” purportedly took place at the residence.
According to legend, 13-year-old Lurancy Vennum was possessed for 100 days by the spirit of Mary Roff, whose parents bought the property in 1865, the year that Mary died at age 19. When the deceased girl’s mother, Asa Roff, learned of Vennum’s condition, she allowed the girl to live at the home for several weeks.
The story became widespread through a 19th century spiritualist’s booklet, a 1977 novel “Watseka,” a 2009 film “The Possessed,” as well as the guidebook “Weird Illinois.”
Now, current homeowner and Watseka native John Whitman has completed an award-winning restoration that returns the home to a remarkably close approximation of its original self. You want to get an up close and personal look? It’s entirely possible.
The Roff House Facebook page is full of information, including details on an elegant Christmas Seafood Dinner scheduled for Dec. 19 and currently accepting reservations. It was preceded by a Halloween Dinner & Seance.
Want to take it a step further? You can even spend a night in the tempting Victorian Italian villa, which some will tell you remains haunted. Reservations can be made by visiting airbnb.com. A word of warning: You can only cancel your plans in advance. Once you settle in at the Roff House, you might be in for an unsettling night.
