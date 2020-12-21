Unlike a variety of animals, human beings are not capable of hibernating.
But as we mark the first day of winter today and enter a three-month period which invites inactivity, it’s an ideal time to turn what has long been viewed as a disadvantage into a benefit for all of us.
Once the holidays pass, the comparatively dull days of the coldest of seasons will settle in.
Many of us will still need to move about some to get to work and shop for groceries and other necessary items, and we also yearn for the days where children can fully attend school and everyone can attend religious and other types of social gatherings.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic still omnipresent, that’s easier said than done, and that’s why the presence of winter can play to our advantage.
Even if the pandemic had never occurred, we would still slow our pace during this time when the snow flies and the thermostat sinks. So, let’s slow down and practice the social distancing that has been controversial since the virus first spread.
As we keep our distance, we must remain mindful to at least venture out to receive a COVID vaccination shot when the opportunity presents itself. The combination of social distancing, mask wearing and widespread success distributing the vaccine stands as the cure-all which can finally put us on the road to collective recovery.
As Dr. Seuss once said, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go’’ once we achieve this milestone. The road will be open to take us anywhere and everywhere we please.
May all of you remain safe and healthy so you can be there when the road opens again. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We just have to get through these literal and figurative dark times to reach the other side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!