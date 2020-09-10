Will the current scandal involving Commonwealth Edison and Michael Madigan ultimately topple the powerful Illinois House Speaker?
It just might, and we might soon have a clearer picture of how much trouble Madigan faces as a hearing of the House investigation into the matter was scheduled for today in Springfield. More will follow.
The committee appointed to conduct the probe will look into Madigan’s identification as “Public Official A’’ in a deferred prosecution agreement filed by federal authorities against ComEd. In that court agreement, ComEd admitted to — from 2011 until 2019 — seeking to “influence and reward Public Official A” in return for favorable action on legislation.
For his part, Madigan has denied any wrongdoing. Some might question how hard the committee will look to find malfeasance on his part, as the six-member panel is split with three Democrats and as many Republicans among its membership. The three Democrats are thought to be loyal to Madigan, and with a majority vote needed to ensure a recommendation of disciplinary action, he could emerge from the hearings relatively unscathed.
But think again. While Madigan has referred to the hearings as a “publicity stunt,’’ fellow Democrat, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, said ComEd should be forthcoming with the legislature and work with federal prosecutors so Illinoisans “don’t get taken again.” If the utility giant heeds Pritzker’s wish and offers sincerity, it will likely not bode well for Madigan.
Pritzker is not the only Democrat casting some doubt in Madigan’s direction. Madigan is also the chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, and more than 50 party leaders have attached their name to an open letter calling for his resignation.
Politics seem more divisive and party loyalty more fierce these days, but the final straw that ended Richard Nixon’s presidency came when three prominent Republicans, including party lion Barry Goldwater, visited him in August of 1974 and urged him to resign over the Watergate scandal.
The next day, Nixon did so.
Top Democrats in Illinois could end up taking a similar approach. With the party holding a firm lock on power, it’s perhaps the only way Madigan will fall.
