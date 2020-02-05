Let’s make one thing clear right off the bat. What follows is not a personal attack on Lovie Smith. He did a good job as coach of the Chicago Bears in previous years, and continues to do a good job in his current position as the head football coach of the University of Illinois.
But there is just something fundamentally wrong with a situation where an athletic coach is the highest paid public employee in a state. Smith does hold that distinction, as his just-north-of-$5-million salary is Illinois’ highest among those on the public payroll.
It’s hardly an oddity. As The Center Square reported last week, the head football coach of a public university is the highest-paid public employee in 29 states overall, or 58 percent of the union as a whole. Furthermore, seven basketball coaches are the highest paid in other states. That means an athletic coach is the best-paid public employee in 36 of 50 states.
What’s wrong with this situation? While sports can be a great source of state pride, it seems priorities are way out of whack when more taxpayer money is funneled toward someone trying to win an athletic contest than someone trying to save lives. If you really think about it long and hard, is it really justifiable to spend even one dime of taxpayer money on gridiron or hardwood glory?
What is more grating for Illinoisans is that while the state’s financial woes are readily apparent, there’s still somehow enough money to pay a single coach $5 million annually.
Again, it’s out of whack. It’s likely to stay that way unless some visionary state displays the courage to put academics, among other things, before athletics. We welcome Illinois to become the first.
