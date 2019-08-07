In 2010, Illinois gave parents a sales tax holiday during the back to school sale season.
It hasn’t been repeated. The Illinois Retail Merchants Association was not enthusiastic about the results.
But there’s the rub — the sales tax holiday was designed to help parents, not the stores. The John Locke Foundation, citing figures from the National Retail Foundation, says the average family will spend $685 to send children back to school.
Now, it is unlikely that sales tax forgiveness here would not spur much in additional sales, or many additional sales. You aren’t going to buy an extra box of Crayons. But assuming Illinois families spent at the base rate, forgiving the sales tax means an extra $56.51 in their pockets.
School costs have escalated so much in recent years, that drives have sprung up to make sure needy kids get the supplies they need. Kankakee schools have a Back to School Bash Aug. 13. There’s a National Night Out at the Perry Farm tonight. Supplies will be distributed at both events. The Bears collaborate with Catholic Charities to give out school supplies. The need is there.
Thus we propose an alternative, and let us set aside the issue of clothes. When it comes to apparel, families can spend plenty or make do with hand-me-downs. The Kankakee school district has gone to uniforms, a step toward equality and self-esteem we applaud.
But how about dropping sales tax entirely, permanently, on school supplies children need? If a child needs a pencil, a pen or a Crayon, make that tax free. Throw in notebook paper, folders and backpacks. Why not drop the taxes on hand-held calculators? Want to encourage reading? Maybe children’s books should be tax-free.
It would be some help for parents. Meanwhile, it also would send the right message.
