There are millions who still keep the Sabbath holy and spend each Sunday at a place of worship of their choice.
We applaud those who continue to honor this centuries old tradition, especially in a modern age where reports of dwindling church attendance is common.
The modern age also has given rise to a new Sunday morning tradition. There are growing numbers of people who like to enjoy a Bloody Mary with their breakfast.
The matter has drawn strong pro and con opinions. The intent here is not to take a stance one way or another. We just appreciate the fact that in free America, you can choose one, both or neither.
But the choice is limited to some extent, as most places, including Bradley, restrict alcohol sales on Sunday. There, such sales are not allowed before 10 a.m.
Tom Spellman, co-owner of the popular Hoppy Pig restaurant, wants that to change. He wants Bradlery to scale back the start time to 8 a.m. so his breakfast crowd can enjoy a Bloody with their eggs and bacon if they desire. Spellman said the current law is costing him considerably at the cash register.
What about considering a compromise?
Perhaps the law could be adjusted to allow restaurants like Hoppy Pig, which largely rely on food sales for profit, to start selling liquor at 8 a.m. The 10 a.m. start would remain for bars where food sales aren’t predominant, as well as grocery and package liquor stores.
Some would adamantly oppose this change, while others would argue it doesn’t go far enough. That’s the ideal scenario for compromise, and is something the Bradley Village Board might want to strongly consider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!