A proposal for a rental housing development has emerged again in Momence, as has opposition to the plan.
Six months after a similar proposal was dropped, Woda Cooper Companies of Columbus, Ohio, has come forth with a plan to establish a 60-unit, $16.2 million complex on the city’s north side.
A Momence Planning Commission meeting last week drew about 50 residents, most of whom voiced displeasure with the idea. The targeted location is near an industrial area, and that was the primary reason behind the opposition. Despite the objections, the commission voted 4-3 to allow the project to move forward.
A second concern not directly stated by opponents last week is reservations about what type of people would occupy the housing complex. Could it attract undesirables? Momence is not alone in this concern. Other towns, both near and far, have been hesitant to allow such projects because of comparable worries.
The guess here is such places would be filled largely by tenants from two groups.
One group would be comprised of recent transplants who have come to the area to work for growing business enterprises such as CSL Behring, Nucor Steel and Momence’s own Van Drunen Farms. Momence Mayor Chuck Steele mentioned this factor last week as he emphasized the need for expanded housing options there.
The second group would be comprised of senior citizens looking for more convenient living arrangements. Seniors are living longer, and as their ages advance, they look to move out of their individual homes where tasks such as upkeep and stair climbing have become more burdensome.
Could some “bad seeds’’ take root in a multi-unit housing complex? Sure. But it’s more likely that they will come from the aforementioned groups.
Momence and other communities should keep this in mind. In addition to spending rent money on their new home, these residents also will purchase goods and services in the towns they call home. That will be a whole lot more helpful than hurtful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!