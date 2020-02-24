Everyone needs a hero, says Linda Wu.
But will everyone want and need Hero City, the indoor amusement park Wu and her husband, John, will soon open in the former OfficeMax building on Kinzie Avenue in Bradley?
Based on the social media reaction to the news that Hero City is coming, it seems like the answer is a resounding “yes,’’ and we see that as a good thing for the community and the many young families who reside here.
After Lee Provost’s story regarding Hero City first appeared in the latest Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal, the newspaper’s Facebook page drew more than 130 comments, and, in this case, the general theme was consistent throughout.
That theme expressed both happiness that the fun park was establishing roots here, and hope the community supports it and those roots stay firmly planted.
“Finally somewhere to bring the kids to do stuff!!!’’ said one comment. “Prayers for good management and the community support!!’’ said another.
The planned amenities are a prime reason for the high enthusiasm.
The facility will include an area for laser tag, a three-level obstacle course/jungle-type play area, UFO bumper cars, arcade and virtual reality games.
The complex also will have three large party rooms, as well as an area for parents to relax while children are playing.
How many times have you heard the phrase “there’s nothing for the kids to do around here’’ when youthful entertainment options are discussed? Hero City can go a long way in diminishing this sentiment. May the excitement it already has generated continue to build.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!