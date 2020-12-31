Who among us is not glad to see the final day of 2020 arrive? A once in a century health crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic has exacted a toll on everyone.
It seems like the year has dragged on like no other, and it’s now lingering an extra day as Leap Day added an additional one to the calendar. But at the stroke of midnight, resounding cries of “hallelujah’’ and “good riddance’’ will likely be heard from every corner.
But let us offer some caution as our vision of 2020 truly becomes hindsight and a more promising 2021 emerges.
First of all, the pandemic just won’t magically disappear. It is raging at the moment and will continue to do so in the immediate future. But with continued precautions and the spread of COVID-19 vaccines, hopefully the virus will be subdued as the year matures.
That time will be here faster than you might think. While it seems as if 2020 lasted an eternity, it passed rather quickly for many, especially people whose lives are moving closer to the finish line than the starting gate.
Their feelings are expressed in a timeless song ironically titled “Time.’’ It was recorded in 1973 by the legendary rock band Pink Floyd, and here are a few of its poignant lines.
”And you run, and you run to catch up with the sun, but it’s sinking
Racing around to come up behind you again
The sun is the same in a relative way, but you’re older
Shorter of breath, and one day closer to death
Every year is getting shorter, never seem to find the time...’’
It’s not a pleasant message, yet it’s one all too real for those of us who are watching the sands of time fade.
No, we don’t have as much time as we might think. But we still have enough to focus on what’s really important.
Hard times come and go, and one day, the pandemic will be supplanted by another crisis. But through it all, let’s make a simple New Year’s resolution: Squeeze every bit of enjoyment out of the life left for us.
