If you have spent any significant amount of time living in these parts, you have likely visited Bradley American Legion Post 766.
A fixture on Broadway Street, it dates back to 1941, the same year America entered World War II. Over the succeeding 78 years, it has hosted countless wedding receptions, birthday parties, concerts and other types of gatherings. More than one person can trace some of their most vivid memories to Post 766.
Despite the proud past, the future is uncertain for the Legion Hall. It has fallen into some disrepair, and renovations are desperately needed.
That is the impetus behind the “Reason for the Legion’’ benefit set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Quality Inn at Bradley. General admission tickets are $10 and will give buyers the pleasure of listening to the ever-popular Silhouettes in concert.
If you care to dig a little deeper into your pocket, a $100 raffle ticket can be purchased. That ticket also will get you into the concert and qualify you for a drawing to be held on Memorial Day 2020. The single winner will receive a grand prize of $15,000, but you better hurry. Only 300 tickets will be sold. They can be purchased at the WVLI radio station on Convent Street in Bourbonnais.
There are other ways to help, and they were highlighted in a front-page story, which appeared in the Daily Journal on Thursday.
Help in any way you can. If you attend the concert, you’re bound to have a good time. If not, choose another way. The Bradley American Legion is very much worth saving.
