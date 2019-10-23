The message is both harsh and disturbing. It also is very real and oh so necessary.
It was a message delivered Monday by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Bayston as he spoke to a group at a business seminar hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, Manteno Chamber of Commerce and Kankakee County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. The subject matter was what to do when confronted by an active shooter situation.
“Don’t be in denial. It’s going to happen in this community,” said Bayston, who serves as the county’s emergency management director. “Hope is not a strategy. We have to accept that it’s going to happen here and start thinking ahead of time so that we are all prepared.”
The majority of Bayston’s discussion centered around the concept of “run, hide and fight.” The idea is to avoid injury and slow down an active shooter. The run and hide aspect of his point is rather easy to accept, but you might find yourself a bit taken aback by the fight bit.
But Bayston made it clear why this must be in option.
“When you see death occurring, you have to do something,” Bayston said. “Sitting down in a corner and hoping isn’t going to do anything. You have to find that lightswitch. You have to think about this beforehand. … Can you take a life to save a life?”
Well, can you? No, it is not a desirable choice. The phrase “desperate times call for desperate measures’’ comes to mind here.
As Bayston says, hope is not a strategy, but it is OK to take another idiom, “hope for the best and prepare for the worst,’’ into account.
It’s in everyone’s best interest to prepare for an active shooter scenario. Research the topic and develop a plan. Time and again, we are reminded that it can happen because hardly a month goes by these days where it doesn’t occur somewhere in America or abroad. Disregarding it could prove deadly.
