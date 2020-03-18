A day ago in this space, we pointed out how the time is ripe for people to reacquaint themselves to the home-cooked meal.
Today, we point out the dire need for people to leave enough stock on the grocery store shelves for these meals to be prepared.
As the population takes precautions and makes preparations to contend with the restrictions enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, many have chosen to hoarding supplies, both the perishable and nonperishable type. The result has been empty shelves at stores here and across the country.
As Lee Provost, of the Daily Journal, reported Tuesday, the propensity to hoard has taken root here. One local grocery store manager told him the scene reminds him of “a blizzard on steroids.’’
The story also carried another message: Just stop and return to your normal shopping habits.
Brian Jordan, president of the Illinois Food Retailers’ Association in Lombard, said consumers must revert to their normal shopping pattern.
“When they are shopping like this it puts a strain on the entire system. People are hoarding not only nonperishables, but perishables as well,” he said. “People need to use their best judgment. Panic brings horrible results.’’
The message has been repeated over and over by officials, right up to President Donald Trump. While no one can predict when the situation will ease, it’s been made clear there is no shortage in supply. What you can’t find today at the store will likely be there in a day or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!