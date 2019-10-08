In some circles, this editorial will prove most unpopular.
With that being said, let’s dive right in. It’s high time we reconsider the treats we offer to the little ghosts and goblins that will show up on our doorstep come Halloween.
“The State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America 2019’’ is a report just released by Trust for America’s Health. It shows that obesity rates are on the climb nationwide, including in Illinois, where 31.2 percent of the adult population and 16.2 percent of the child population is considered obese. For further context, Illinois ranks 24th out of 50 states in adult obesity and 35th in child obesity. That means the state is in the bottom third of the latter category.
This is a problem, and you might think too wide a problem (no pun intended) for you to do anything about personally. Well, think again.
When it comes time to purchase your Halloween treats, resist the norm and shy away from chocolate and other forms of candy. While your neighbor is not likely to follow suit, you will still do your small part to fight against fatness.
There are even options kids will readily accept. Pretzels, popcorn, peanuts and fruit are examples. School supplies like pens and pencils can fill the fill.
So an ornery kid might take aim at your aluminum siding with a raw egg in protest. Bur chances are he or she won’t, and there is a better chance they will consume the health-conscious gift you have provided.
The best-case scenario is you will spark a trend that will catch on in your neighborhood and elsewhere. It’s sure worth a try.
