We don’t have much use for Martin Sandoval, but we will give him credit for one thing. He has chosen not to deny his own criminal misdeeds.
Sandoval, the disgraced former Illinois senator, pleaded guilty Tuesday to accepting a quarter million dollars in bribes to protect the industry behind the state’s controversial red-light camera program. Additionally, Sandoval admitted to filing a false tax return.
Now, Sandoval is hardly the first elected official to engage in criminal activity, especially in corruption-plagued Illinois. But most all others before him have entered not guilty pleas when summoned to court. A good many who have taken this route also knew full well they were culpable.
If you do some internet research on why guilty people enter nonguilty pleas, you will find scores of information on the subject, much of which describes how it can be in your best interests from a legal standpoint.
But if you did the deed, why deny it? Admittedly, Sandoval entered into a plea agreement, which will delay his own sentencing and perhaps lighten his personal penalty, but at least time and taxpayer dollars won’t be wasted to determine what apparently was obvious even before he confessed.
Your best option is to do no wrong. But if you do, the next best option is to own up to it and serve your penance.
