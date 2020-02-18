When the phrase “retirement planning’’ comes up, most people tend to think of the need to get one’s financial house in order.
Certainly, that’s a vital component of life beyond the working years. But there are other important factors to consider.
Particularly, what are you going to do to fill those days that make up the twilight years? Sitting around the house watching “Wheel of Fortune’’ reruns on TV is an option, but, frankly, not a very good one.
The guess here is Jo Grogan hasn’t spent a lot of time staring at the television since retiring as a Kankakee High School teacher 21 years ago. She has immersed herself in something much more meaningful and enjoyable.
When she left her job in the classroom, she nonetheless remained a teacher as she maintained her role as a swimming coach at KHS. Grogan, now 77, has nearly completed her 47th year in that role, and is adamant about continuing for years to come.
Her commitment is deeply appreciated, as proven last Friday, when a large contingent of well wishers gathered at the high school for a ceremony where the school pool was renamed Grogan Natatorium in her honor
Over and over that evening, Grogan was praised for the positive influence she has had on student-athletes, who have learned much about swimming but more about life from her.
Her approach to post-retirement life provides food for thought for those approaching the same stage of their existence. What lies ahead? An active, enjoyable experience if you allow it to like Grogan has.
Let us join the many who have praised Grogan and encourage others to follow her lead. A full life is a fulfilling life.
