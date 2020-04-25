When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.
This phrase was popularized by the great American writer and lecturer Dale Carnegie, who emphasized the value of optimism through his work. It’s a phrase that certainly can be put to practice now during this COVID-19 crisis, and that’s exactly what officials at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School have done.
Similar to every other high school in Illinois, BBCHS faced the unfortunate prospect of ending the 2019-20 academic year without a formal graduation ceremony for its outgoing seniors. A class of 515 is set to graduate, and an estimated 4,000 people would have attended a formal ceremony if one was held. With social distancing guidelines firmly in place to limit the spread of the virus, it’s obvious a crowd that large cannot be allowed to form at this time.
So, BBCHS officials devised a plan that will bring the seniors to school in small groups during a couple days. They will don their caps and gowns and walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. The whole process will be professionally videotaped, and at 7:30 p.m. May 16, the original graduation time and date, the video will be made available for viewing.
Is it an ideal situation for the school, the Class of 2020 and the friends and families of the graduates? Of course not, but under the circumstances, it is an admirable alternative. When it comes time for these people to view the video, it would be appropriate for them to lift a tall glass of lemonade in symbolic celebration.
