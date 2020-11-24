You will definitely want to get your hands on the Wednesday, Nov. 25, edition of the Daily Journal.
We say hands because it will take more than one mitt to grip and hold the much anticipated publication. In addition to the customary fine news coverage that can be found within its pages, there will be some 29 special holiday advertising inserts that will point you toward great deals on cars, candy and everything else in between.
The best way to read the newspaper’s content on a regular basis is to subscribe, and if you don’t already, a Thanksgiving special offer makes it possible to become a subscriber for just $4.85 per week. To take advantage of this limited time offer, visit dailyjournalevents.com/grocerygiveaway/
A single copy of the Wednesday edition can be purchased at about 200 retail locations throughout a five-county region. The towns where the paper can be bought, in alphabetical order, include:
Aroma Park, Ashkum, Beecher, Bourbonnais, Braceville, Bradley, Braidwood, Cissna Park, Clifton, Coal City, Crescent City, Cullom, Diamond, Dwight, Gardner, Gilman, Grant Park, Herscher, Kankakee, Manhattan, Manteno, Milford, Momence, Monee, Onarga, Peotone, Piper City, St. Anne, South Wilmington, Watseka and Wilmington.
Here’s something else to consider: The arrival of Thanksgiving signals that Christmas is just around the corner. A Daily Journal subscription would make an ideal holiday gift, especially as winter applies its grip at the same time the COVID-19 pandemic holds on stubbornly. Home delivery, combined with access to daily-journal.com, will provide vital outside information as people are compelled to remain indoors.
Happy holidays to each and everyone of you as we enter this special season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!