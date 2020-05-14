There are two types of history.
There is the kind that transpired long ago, such as the Civil War.
All of us have to draw a more distant perspective of it because none of us were actually alive when the monumental event unfolded.
Then, there is the history that developed during our lifetimes. For us of a certain age, the eventful presidency of George W. Bush stands as an example. Many of us actually lived through it, and have preconceived notions of the disputed presidential election of 2000, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and resulting wars, the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina and the housing market crash that led to the Great Recession.
Last week, PBS released the latest installment of its excellent American Experience series. Done in two parts, it focuses on the two-term Bush presidency and analyzes its successes and failures. While it already has aired on traditional television, it can still be viewed through various internet streaming services.
While the two parts take about four hours to view, the time passes quickly as it a fascinating watch. It will remind you how the very first years of the 21st century were some of the most critical in U.S. history. It will remind you of the events of the period, some of which have been buried among your memories for years. It also provides some fresh insights many have not pondered until now.
Some will think Bush is treated too harshly by the program’s producers. Others not harshly enough. But opinions aside, it is simply as good a recounting of modern history as you will find. It’s worth your while to give it a look.
