As many of us have spent more time at home than we ever could have imagined over the last several months, some have been compelled to complete what is perhaps a long overdue deep cleaning.
Such a thorough effort to tidy up can yield some long forgotten finds. Some of the items uncovered can be family heirlooms you definitely want to keep. Yet others have outlived their worth in your home, but might have value for someone else.
That’s where the Daily Journal and its “Garage Sale Madness’’ can come in handy. Recently extended through the end of August, “Madness’’ allows you to place a one-day classified advertisement in the newspaper for $14.95 and a three-day ad for $19.95.
Chances are, you possess an item which can fetch an amount high enough to cover the cost of the ad through a single sale. Then, every other item you sell will turn a profit. Who couldn’t use an extra hundred dollars or two in their pockets these days?
The potential success of your sale can also be aided by an unfortunate occurrence — the coronavirus pandemic. The crisis has largely shut down other summer recreational activity, and many people have filled the void by making a day out of visiting garage sales. An affordable advertisement can let these bargain hunters know you have some belongings that might spark their interest.
The deadline to place an ad is noon prior to the day of publication and can be reserved by calling 815-937-3340. If you hurry, you have time to place an ad for the coming weekend. Or you can do a bit more planning and hold your sale on another summer weekend.
Remember, one person’s junk can be another person’s treasure.
