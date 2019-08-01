How many times in the modern era have Illinois residents been assured that increased gambling will help the state’s fiscal condition?
It first happened in 1974, when Illinois became the first state to adopt a lottery. The money raised was supposed to largely support the public education system. It’s 45 years later, and inadequate funding for schools remains an issue.
Then, in 1991, the first riverboat casino opened in downstate Alton. More were added, and there now are 10 in operation. Revenue from the casinos were supposed to aid the state’s coffers, but in the years since they first appeared, Illinois’ money problems have become only more acute.
The Video Gaming Act of 2009 allowed gaming terminals to be placed in licensed liquor-pouring establishments, truck stops, fraternal and veterans clubs throughout the state. Again, the belief was their emergence would help the state’s bottom line. Now Illinois’ credit rating is just a notch above the junk level.
So it’s hard to share the enthusiasm expressed this week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in regard to the state’s plan to further expand gambling. In a Wednesday story that ran on page A3 of the Daily Journal, Pritzker praised what the expansion will mean to the state in terms of revenue and jobs.
Haven’t we heard this before? While we hold strong reservations about the negative social impact added gambling will bring, we do hope it does help reverse the state’s economic fortunes. But history tells us not to hold our breath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!