We recently lost some true pillars of the community.
We learned of the death of Herb DeLaney, the former Kankakee alderman and CEO of the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center. DeLaney was an absolute champion behind the cause of substance abuse treatment and recovery.
We also learned of the death of Bob Latham, the former Bourbonnais mayor and trustee who current mayor Paul Schore hailed as “a man of the people.’’ Anyone who knew Latham would agree. His kind, personable manner was felt by all he encountered.
Then there was the news that former Kankakee Community College President Jerry Weber has passed. A man of keen intelligence, Weber was on the cutting edge of the sustainability movement which has spread to seemingly every corner of America.
There has also been the loss of those lesser known in the public eye, but no less equal pillars among their families and communities.
What do all have in common that separates them from others who have gone before them? Their last breath was drawn during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these rare circumstances add an extra layer of grief for their devastated loved ones.
As the condition of those who have passed has worsened, the opportunity for face-to-face visits has been significantly limited by COVID restrictions. The chance to hold their hand, look in their eyes and express your deepest feelings have been denied.
The end of life is perhaps even worse. Most all obituaries appearing in the Daily Journal these days include a paragraph informing the reader the funeral service is private or holds limited capacity because of the restrictions.
As a result, so many friends and family members can’t directly console the heartbroken survivors. It’s a true shame, as the service is as much for the living as the deceased. There’s no closure, and the grieving process is compromised.
There’s a million reasons we yearn for this crisis to end, and what’s described here tops the list.
We must be more adherent to the guidelines established to combat the spread of the virus until a vaccine becomes available. By conquering it, we will not only resume showing proper respect for the dead, but we will also resume the celebration of the full lives they led and we are anxious to resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!