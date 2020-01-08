Elvis Presley would have celebrated his 85th birthday today.
Of course, “the King of Rock & Roll’’ didn’t even make it to half that age as he suffered an untimely death in 1977 when he was only 42. But in a certain sense, Elvis never died.
Forbes magazine published a list of the most profitable dead celebrities of 2019. Another king, “The King of Pop’’ Michael Jackson, topped the list by earning $60 million pretax dollars. Presley was next in line as he earned $39 million post-mortem bucks over the course of the year. The top five were rounded out by Peanuts creator Charles Schulz ($38 million), golf legend Arnold Palmer ($30 million) and reggae music icon Bob Marley ($20 million).
How does Presley make money while 6 feet under? His estate still earns royalties from record sales and memorabilia, and visits from 500,000 patrons to his renovated Graceland estate in Memphis also filled the coffers.
Now we would never argue that being dead is better off than being alive. But for the fortunate oh so few who find fortune like Presley did, it sure is an attractive alternate.
But that’s out of reach for the vast majority among us. What’s not out of reach is access to Presley’s magnificent music catalogue. Why don’t you take a moment to spin a classic like “That’s Alright Mama,’’ “Hound Dog’’ or “Suspicious Minds’’ today? Happy birthday, King. There will never be another like you.
