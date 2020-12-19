Mileen Joines did not initially plan to be the first person in Kankakee County to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
But as fate would have it, that’s exactly what happened to the 64-year-old Bourbonnais resident and emergency medical services employee Wednesday, and we could think of no one better to be first out of the gate.
The vaccine promises to be the panacea that will tame the wicked coronavirus, but enough people have to willingly accept it for it to be effective. Joines has already made that acceptance, and is now ready and willing to be an advocate urging others to do the same.
“I’m doing this for our next generation and so we can move on with life,” Joines told Daily Journal senior reporter Lee Provost after receiving the shot. “We all need to get on board with this. Part of society is we trust one another. We need to get back to trusting one another.’’
It’s no secret that many have apprehensions about the vaccination, and the lack of trust Joines refers to does not just apply to the COVID crisis. The mass mistrust has become a societal disease in its own right and a growing threat to all of us.
Joines acknowledged the apprehension, but also showed enough faith to receive the vaccine. She now looks toward being a local leader promoting the cause.
Folks, follow her lead. Receive the vaccination when it’s made available to you so we can achieve herd immunity and put this ordeal behind us once and for all.
