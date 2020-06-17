As Indiana has reopened to the public more quickly amid the COVID-19 crisis, some, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, have expressed concern that Illinois residents who cross over to enjoy services not available here will return with the coronavirus bug.
Meanwhile, these same residents could be returning with something else that can spark (no pun intended) a different sort of health crisis.
It’s an annual ritual: Illinois has deemed fireworks illegal, but the opposite is true in neighboring Indiana. For anyone living in Iroquois, Kankakee or Will counties, a short drive east is all it takes to load up on fireworks of all kinds. What’s more, there is ample advertising which informs potential buyers these devices can be bought at a two-for-one cost. For a few hundred bucks, you can light up the sky over a several mile radius.
While this mass transport of fireworks takes place every year, what’s different about this year is that public displays of fireworks will be absent because of the continued restrictions on large public gatherings. Do-it-yourself substitute shows are sure to increase under these circumstances.
The previous mention toward fireworks of all kinds is meant to indicate all are not identical. Some, sparklers for instance, can be fairly harmless if lit under responsible supervision. Others, however, can relieve the igniter of a limb if lit in a careless way.
The best approach would be to begrudgingly accept a July 4 without fireworks in 2020, just as we have accepted so many other interruptions to tradition.
But freedom is intertwined in the Independence Day tradition and there are some who will view fireworks as an exercise in freedom, legal or not.
If you fall into that camp, please, proceed with the utmost caution. You might be free to blow a thumb off. Then again, stupidity also comes free of charge.
