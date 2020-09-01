The coronavirus pandemic has diminished our enthusiasm for participating in various recreational opportunities and events for fear of catching something.
But one time-honored recreational pursuit, the Kankakee River Fishing Derby, actually encourages its participants to catch something.
Delayed by two months, the 37th annual derby begins Friday and runs through Sept. 13. Organized by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, an advertisement for the event has run regularly in the Daily Journal in recent days, and the newspaper is one of the derby’s primary sponsors.
For the cost of a mere $20 per individual or family, seasoned anglers, novice anglers and anyone in between can take part. Rewards for catching tagged fish range from the grand prize of a boat, motor and trailer, to various prizes of cash and merchandise.
But even if you get nary a bite during your outing, a reward awaits those who trek to the banks of the river or navigate its waters with the aid of a boat in search of a catch. Fishing can offer peace, tranquility and solitude, and also limited companionship.
In this case, the companionship can involve a family member and establish a close relationship that can be built upon for years to come. How many of you have grown closer to a parent, sibling or child through fishing? These bonds can extend for multiple generations. Is there any more charming scene than seeing a grandparent, parent and child fishing together?
In some ways, the summer of 2020 is about to become the season that never was because of coronavirus restrictions. But as its final days wind down, here’s a chance to enjoy a summertime tradition that has defied the disruption. For more information, call 815-802-5030 or visit kankakeefishingderby.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!