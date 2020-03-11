Did you see where Eddie Olczyk of Chicago Blackhawks and NHL fame placed the first legal sports bet in Illinois history?
It happened on Monday, when the Chicago native put down $100 at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. Olczyk, a top hockey broadcaster now that his playing days are done, has risked his money on the chance the Chicago White Sox emerge as American League champions. The bet faces 16-to-1 odds.
A wave of sports bets are sure to follow as this form of gambling is the latest permitted through the vote of state lawmakers. While we question the wisdom of gambling in any way, the example Olczyk set with his initial wager does offer tips for those who choose to lay their money down.
First, while he is an admitted Cubs’ fan, Olczyk invested in the Sox. “I’m a Cubs fan, but you’ve got to bet with your brain instead of your heart,” Olczyk told the Chicago Sun-Times.
A whole lot of Cubs’ fans would beg to differ, and handicappers are giving the Cubs as good or better a chance to capture the National League pennant. But Olczyk, who also is a skilled horse racing handicapper, thinks the Sox have a better chance and is banking on his brain.
Olczyk bet $100, which for a man of his stature is a drop in the bucket. It’s a sum he can afford to lose. His lights won’t be shut off as a result. That’s something to keep in mind. For many of us, the amount we can afford to lose is zero.
Lastly, if Olczyk’s bet pays off, he will direct the earnings to colon cancer research at Northwestern Memorial Hospital as he is a survivor of the disease. A big win doesn’t have to mean more dollars for gambling. Share some of it with a worthy cause.
