In almost every instance, those who are in need of treatment for a health condition are not turned away.
But more and more, there seems to be one glaring exception, and that omission has created a growing crisis.
We, as a society, have become more aware of mental illness during the years, but an increase in awareness has coincided with a decrease in options to treat it as psychiatric hospitals offering long-term care are dwindling.
According to a recent NPR report, the amount of psychiatric beds available in the United States decreased by 14 percent from 2005-10, leaving only 14 beds available per 100,000 people. When you consider 3.4 percent of Americans — more than 8 million people — suffer from serious psychological problems, it’s obvious the amount of beds is not sufficient enough to support this population.
Those dealing with this malady are left with few options. Most private psychiatric hospitals don’t accept insurance, and with a monthly price tag of perhaps $30,000 to remain there, few can afford it.
They can visit an emergency room to seek relief, but the frantic atmosphere often found there can cause further strife to a mentally ill person. Even if this doesn’t occur, they can’t stay there or at a general hospital very long. In most cases, they are sent back out on the streets within 72 hours.
They tend to stay on the streets, as a disproportionate number of the nation’s homeless contend with mental illness. Street life often paves the way toward criminal activity, either as a victim or perpetrator. That’s why the nation’s prisons are full of inmates with psychological issues.
What can be done? Reconsider the approach we have adopted over the last several decades. While many of those who mildly suffer from mental illness can cope with minimal aid, those who are impacted in a more acute way need specialized treatment to get better. Without options, they will suffer only more, and thus we will all suffer.
