We all seem to have a special affinity for animal stories.
No, we’re not talking about the popular radio feature by the same name which drew mass popularity in the 1970s and 1980s. That “Animal Stories’’ was the brainchild of Chicago super jock Larry Lujack, who used his deep-seated sarcasm to entertain listeners. The city of Kankakee even caught his attention once when a half ton, runaway steer was shot to death downtown in 1982.
Instead, we’re talking about the often heartwarming stories that have appeared in the Daily Journal through the years. The most recent one appeared earlier this month, when senior reporter Lee Provost wrote the final chapter in the tale of Marley, the adopted 14-year-old pit bull who finally succumbed to the ravishes of time.
Adopted by local residents Jordan and Jen Chapman seven months earlier, it was already apparent that Marley was in the twilight of his life. He had been diagnosed with a rare form of canine cancer, and with each passing day, his health declined further.
But Marley did not simply fade with the sunset. His owners compiled a “Marley Bucket List,’’ which included adventures of various kinds. He would encounter people during these adventures, and in exchange for a pat on the head, he would reciprocate with a wag of the tail or a sloppy kiss.
All of this activity took place as Marley faced a death sentence, and everyone knew it. So while his passing was bittersweet, those who came to know him were comforted by the thought that his final days on Earth were among his best.
Some might argue that a newspaper has more serious issues to explore than the plight of animals. But experience has taught us that these are among the most popular stories with readers. We urge you to continue to share them with us so we can share them with others.
