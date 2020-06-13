Another Father’s Day is upon us. It’s a day meant to honor fathers of all kinds, but let’s face it, dads don’t fit the one-size-fits-all format.
There are the best among them, the men who have embraced the role and poured their finest efforts into it regardless of the circumstances. This role most often plays out in a two-parent home, and there are still a lot of them in America.
While the number of two-parent homes have dipped precipitously over the decades, recent U.S. Census data shows it still stands at 69 percent nationwide. There is ample research that shows a stable, two-parent home puts a child in the best position to succeed, so this figure is at least somewhat encouraging.
This is not to say a child can’t thrive in a single parent home, and this is an important point as there are many in that situation. Census data shows 31 percent of U.S children live this way. Of those, 23 percent are living with their mother, and only 4 percent with their father. Another 4 percent are living in homes without a parent present.
Further research shows why the lack of dads is a nagging problem. The Census Bureau reports children living without a father are four times more likely to be poor. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports these children are at dramatically greater risk of developing behavioral, drug and alcohol problems. The list goes on.
What can be done to create change? It’s largely up to fathers who currently face the situation or will in the future. While the obstacles can be many, these men must do whatever is in their legal power to maintain or redevelop relationships with their children. Even if they have been estranged for years or never actually met the child, the effort should be made before it’s too late and your child lands in jail or you land in a grave.
