At this time last week, this space was used to implore absentee fathers to become more active in the lives of their children.
If even one responded to the plea, the effort was worthwhile. Now, we will turn to the fathers who have been steadfast in supporting and nurturing their families and how their efforts apply to one of the catch phrases of the coronavirus pandemic.
For months, we have contended with the idea of who among us is an “essential worker” and who is not. It’s hard to define, but authorities have done it amid the crisis and have caused controversy in the process. After all, why is a cashier at a big box store “essential” and one who works at a ma-and-pa establishment not?
In reality, most all work and those who perform it are essential, and here’s why: It’s through these jobs, no matter how menial they are and how modest the person who performs them is, that America was built into the greatest nation in the history of the planet.
How many of our country’s most accomplished professionals, whether they be doctors, lawyers, financiers or public servants, rose to success through the toil of a father (or mother) who worked tough, demanding and often low-paying jobs to build a better life for their descendants?
The number is incalculable. It began in the 19th century when immigrants, most of European descent, came to America and took whatever job was available to establish a foothold. It still goes on today, and the movement is not limited to immigrants. You still hear the charming stories of a young man or woman becoming the first college graduate in a family that has lived here for many generations.
So, just who is essential? Again, it’s all of us, especially those who accept the slimmest of opportunities and use them a springboard to a better life for themselves and future generations. Even if no one calls you dad, Happy Father’s Day to everyone who looks at a new day as a way to build a better tomorrow.
