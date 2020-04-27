We have become accustomed to drive-thru services. Long ago, they were established at restaurants and banks, and their main attraction was convenience.
These days, other drive-thru services, such as those that allow people to obtain testing for the coronavirus, have popped up out of necessity as the pandemic has made it ill-advised for people to gather in any great number. Another example is about to emerge at the downtown Kankakee Farmers’ Market.
The spring market will open as scheduled at 8 a.m. May 2, but with social distancing guidelines being made even more stringent with the arrival of May, it will be a much different venue. The breakfast offerings, music and social gatherings usually associated with the event will not be included. Instead, patrons can drive through the market on a predetermined route to shop from the safety of their car while vendors who are taking all the necessary health precautions offer their wares.
Motorists/patrons will enter the market area on the east side and depart on the west side. They will be provided with the dial number of a radio station that will provide instructions on how to navigate your way through the area.
Patrons can even visit downtownkankakee.com to view which vendors are on site and what they will offer during the spring market, which runs through May. That information will allow for pre-orders to be placed and promptly picked up come Saturday.
It’s not the ideal situation or one market organizers would hope for. But they have shown a fine display of ingenuity by coming up with this alternative. Their efforts are worth supporting.
