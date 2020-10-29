The fall harvest is nearly complete in the Kankakee River Valley, and under the circumstances, we must say it is a job well done.
As senior reporter Lee Provost reported in the Tuesday edition of the Daily Journal, Kankakee County Farm Bureau Director Chad Miller estimates 90 percent of the soybeans grown in county fields have been harvested, and 75 percent of the corn has been collected. A state survey shows similar success throughout Illinois.
The pace of last year’s harvest moved much slower, as the unrelenting spring rains of 2019 jeopardized planting. The season was salvaged somewhat, but by this time last fall, more than half the crop remained in the ground, with some of it staying there until December.
Alas, while the job is mostly done now, production has not been as robust as early projections pointed toward. Instead of heavy precipitation, this time it was a hot, dry August that dashed hopes for a bumper crop.
But once the final numbers are tallied, this year should prove more productive than last, and that’s good news for farmers who nearly lost 2019 to Mother Nature and then faced the dual challenges of Mother Nature and COVID-19 in 2020.
Since 72 percent of county land is devoted to agriculture production and the ag industry accounts for 17 percent of the county’s overall economy, it’s also good news for all of us.
We should remain steadfast in our efforts to thank all essential workers, and let us not forget none are more essential than farmers. Thank you to those who work the land to provide us with nourishment and so much more.
