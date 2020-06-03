Facebook is a more catchy moniker, but there’s times you wonder why the behemoth of a social media platform is not called Fan the Flames of Fear Book.
Such an occasion came last Sunday, when protesters made their way through Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee to express their dismay over the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man from Minneapolis who died in police custody the previous week.
As the word spread that a few hundred protesters were moving through these towns, so did unsubstantiated Facebook posts claiming incidents of vandalism and potential violence. According to one post, a group of masked people were trying to gain entry into the closed local mall. In another, windows were being broken at area businesses.
The posts caused enough clamor that local law enforcement was compelled to urge residents to clear the streets and stay at home until the unrest eased. Only a short time later, it was determined the marchers were peaceful and the reports unfounded. The stay at home advice was lifted.
In many ways, Facebook and similar social media outlets fit our modern, instantaneous culture like a glove. You can share “information’’ obtained within a matter of moments without bothering to confirm or fact check it to any degree.
For the most part, there’s no real recourse to police these irresponsible posts. It’s up to the user to show restraint. So we appeal to all involved to do so.
Just because you hear or read something doesn’t make it true. Just because you can share most anything you read and hear doesn’t make it the right thing to do.
Fortunately, the bogus information didn’t stir panic and escalate the situation on Sunday. But if the erroneous posts surface again should a similar situation occur, we might not be so lucky.
