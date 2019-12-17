When it comes to Mike LaGesse, it’s fair to say everybody, or at least most everybody, liked Mike.
LaGesse, a longtime Kankakee County Board member, Bradley village clerk and financial secretary for the downtown Kankakee Knights of Columbus, died last weekend after a bout with poor health. As the word spread, social media erupted with praise for him.
He was described over and over again as a “kind,’’ “wonderful’’ and “amazing’’ person. His strong Catholic faith was mentioned, as was his vivid sense of humor.
The praise came from all corners, too. LaGesse was a lifelong Democrat but his Republican colleagues paid tribute to him in great numbers, as did his fellow Dems and others who weren’t politically connected and instead just considered him a friend.
The gracious words from the other side of the aisle were deserved. LaGesse epitomized the saying “all politics is local.’’ The Republicans held majority control of the county board for virtually all of LaGesse’s nearly 30-year tenure, and he worked with whoever was there to forward the best interests of the area.
A prime example came in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Former county Sheriff Tim Bukowski switched from being a Democrat to a Republican during this period, and the change caused some hard feelings. When money was needed to enhance law enforcement efforts, the tension caused some inaction. LaGesse was among the first Democrats to extend the olive branch to help resolve the situation.
As his health declined and he became less active over the last several months, he amused his friends and followers by posting comments on his beloved Chicago White Sox and Bears on Facebook. Even though he couldn’t easily make the rounds in public, he continued to brighten people’s days with his sense of humor.
The day of his death was not a bright day. But as the succeeding days arrive, it will only take a thought about LaGesse to make them a bit brighter. Thanks for the memories, Mike.
