As of the morning of Friday, March 27, 22 states which hold more than 50 percent of America’s population were under “stay at home’’ restrictions enacted by their respective governors to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A week earlier, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was among the first to place such restrictions on residents. The order began on March 21 and is set to run through April 7, although Pritzker has hinted it could be extended.
Nearly 20 more governors, both Republicans and Democrats, have since followed suit, and data which shows coronavirus cases are rising exponentially throughout the country, combined with data which suggests social distancing is an obstacle toward a further increase, is obviously a strong factor in making these tough decisions.
The question now is this: What are the other governors waiting on?
The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has no regard for borders. It emerged in China and spread from there, hitting countries such as Iran and Italy hard before surfacing in the U.S., where cases can now be found in all 50 states.
States still without stay-at-home orders include a few Illinois neighbors, Iowa, Missouri and Kentucky. They also include the major population centers of Florida and Texas, among others.
The time to act is now, and, hopefully, it’s not too late. A nationwide stay-at-home order is necessary, and a strong nudge from the federal government might be needed to make it happen.
No one knows for sure when this crisis will end. The April 7 expiration date Illinoisans face could be extended another month or more. But it will end sooner if we take actions now to reverse this terrifying trend of more cases and more deaths.
One other thought: It shouldn’t take the government to ensure responsible behavior. Take it upon yourself to practice social distancing regardless of where you live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!